Topper’s Mountain Wines celebrate harvest with open feast at vineyards

After a somewhat tricky season, Topper’s Mountain Wines are preparing to celebrate this year’s harvest with an open feast.

The team have decided to, for the first time ever, open their traditional harvest celebrations to the public this Sunday.

Worker Jan Taborsky said they were happy with the vintage but also a little exhausted as the season went from one extreme to the other.

“In the beginning it was really wet but towards the end of the season it completely dried out and was very hot, which was good for us.”

Now, there’s no more grapes on the vines and the musts are bubbling in stainless steel tanks, wooden barrels, open fermenters and clay amphorae.



“Now it’s up to the wild yeasts to do their job on the sugars, tannins and anthocyanins to make more wonderful wines for your drinking pleasure,” he said.



On Sunday, the vineyards will be a-buzz as around 90 people are expected to join in the party celebrations.



There will be rivers of wine and mountains of food including a split roast lamb hams, salamis, smelly cheeses, best olives in New South Wales.



For the non-wine drinkers there will be craft beers, and for entertainment the Inverell Highlanders Rugby Club will compete to find the strongest and fastest bloke on the team.

Topper’s Mountain, as the club’s sponsor, look forward to seeing players test their skills in strong man competitions, including a tractor pull.

Jan will be testing attendees over the age of 18 in his blind taste testing contest where even the most experienced wine drinkers will feel the pressure.

Winners who have the best wine knowledge and tasting skills will win a bottle of delicious Topper’s Mountain Wines.

Jan said a bus will run from Inverell out to the vineyards on Sunday from the visitor information centre around 11.30am.