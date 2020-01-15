Baggy Blues Cricket Tour will bring current and former legends to Inverell

news, local-news,

Current and former first-class NSW cricketers will host a coaching clinic and T20 game in Inverell as part of a Baggy Blues tour. With plenty of chances for local cricket lovers to sit down and have an informal chat with these big names, the tour will arrive in town on January 29. Inverell cricket legend Rick McCosker will be one of seven former state players on the tour. He will be joined by Steve Rixon, Phil Emery, Phil Marks, Wayne Holdsworth, Gavin Robertson and Trevor Bayliss. Inverell senior cricket association secretary Simon Smith said cricketers will link with Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) to highlight the importance of mental and emotional well being whilst on the tour. Peter Nevill, Nick Bertus, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green and Daniel Solway will be the current NSW players involved in Baggy Blues. As they arrive in town on Wednesday, January 29 a get-together will be held from 5pm at the RSM Club on the deck for people to have a drink and chat with the cricketers. On Friday, January 30 a free breakfast will be held at Riverside Restaurant from 7.30am for locals to meet the stars. A presentation will be held at the breakfast. "The presentation will promote good mental health and with drought and now bushfires effecting rural Australians, it's an important factor. These events are positive things people need right now. "It might also give younger cricketers a bit of perspective on how tough things are in the bush at the moment," he said. From 4.30pm all youngsters are invited to take part in coaching clinics at Varley Oval. There are tonnes of prizes and giveaways being held. Two cricket kits will be given away during the afternoon. Then, to finish the day a T20 game will be held at the oval from 6pm until 9pm and all are welcome to head down and watch. January 29: 5PM- RSM Club for informal meet and drinks. January 30: 7.30AM- Riverside Restaurant free breakfast to meet the stars. 4.30PM- Varley Oval coaching clinics. 6PM- Varley Oval T20 game.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/iViHsQkuwAs9FXZ3pcZDd6/cd0f2886-f3b1-4f0b-afa6-9f4f699ae557.jpg/r0_16_1624_934_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg