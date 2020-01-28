Seven-a-side cricket final washed out due to much-needed rain

sport, local-sport,

Once again the Pink Stumps day had to be postponed due to wet weather but the Tatts Hotel seven-a-side a side went ahead. It too was to be affected cutting short an opportunity for a final. Will Archer was named the highest run scorer and most wickets went to Nick Levy and Clayton Southwell. The pool winners were ghost whisperers, The Wild Things, RSM and Delungra. In the finals, The Wild Things defeated RSM 106 runs to 81. Delungra, 108, defeated Ghost Whisperers on run rate as they had scored 43 from five overs. Due to rain washing out the final, Delungra and The Wild Things were declared joint winners. Inverell and District Senior Cricket Association thanked sponsors McLachlans Smash Repairs, Bunnings Inverell, Inverell Bearing centre, Dying Breed Design Company. "Thanks to Libby Steptoe for donating a signed Sixers shirt to auction which went for a great price. Well done to all involved on the day. We now look forward to the Baggy Blues Inverell event on Thursday," Secretary Simon Smith said after the games.

