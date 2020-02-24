McLennan plays best innings of his career in U12's junior cricket

sport, local-sport,

Staggy Creek managed to get off to a blinding start from the bats of Rocco Eastwood and Henry Ballinger in Friday's match against RSM. Playing in the under 12's division, Damon Martin found runs during his lengthy innings with Zac Riley finding the boundary on multiple occasions. RSM did well in the field to best contain runs as possible with John Bailey taking a wicket along with Charles Turnbull who took a caught and bowled. One match contract player Shaun came in to tear apart a couple of partnerships taking two for 18 off three overs. In the changeover, Shaun poured on the runs as did all other batters including John and Maisie who were out there to hit the winning runs. Max McLennan played the best innings of his career which included a massive four through mid-wicket. Henry Ballinger took a great catch off Rocco's bowling however it was not enough to reduce the onslaught of runs. Charles Turnbull won the match ball. In the Campbell & Freebairn verse Square & Compass game C&F went in to bat with Leo Eastwood and Sam Burns at the helm. All batters were consistent including Barnaby who retired on eight runs off 15. Nick Morelli cut a swathe through some of the batting order with two for 12 off two overs. Similarly, Noah Grob did a fantastic job in dismissing some of the middle order. Colby Walker was one of the most efficient of all bowlers. Dan Bell took a catch and Will Kentwell a great run out. In response C&F then had to keep their bowling tight and did so with great efforts from Noah Pay with zero for six off two, Sam Burns zero for five off two and Myles Doman zero for four off two. Henry Oliver grabbed two wickets with one caught and bowled and Leo Eastwood one wicket. Noah Grob came out with the bat swinging and smashed 18 runs off two innings. Howie Eastwood hit a fine Captain's knock once more. Nick Morelli found the boundary twice and Nico Alliston retired on 11. The match ball went to a deserving Noah Grob and a win for his team. Inverell District Junior Cricket were forced to hold off on last week's games due to wet weather, however juniors were happy to be back on the field on Friday to play their favourite game. Inverell Shire Council had closed all local sports fields but re-opened them on Thursday morning.

