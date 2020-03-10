sport, local-sport,

The Inverell Cricket Association season wrapped up on Saturday, with the Campbell & Freebairn Rebels winning their second A grade title in a row. The Rebels proved too strong for the Square & Compass Cricket Club, winning by five wickets at Varley Oval. Lachlan Butler did the damage with the ball for the Rebels, taking 4-32 as they held Square & Compass to 8-136 off their 40 overs. Nathan Marsh (2-27) and Jarrod Uebergang (2-25) chipped in the other wickets while Jaidon Tasker top scored with the bat with 76. READ ALSO: Rebels skipper Jack Cole led the way with the bat, top scoring with 46 as his side chased down their target with just under six overs remaining. Tasker (2-17), Paul Dailey (2-15), and Joseph Smith (1-34) were the wicket takers for Square & Compass. In Saturday's other matches, Delungra proved too strong for Glen Innes in the B grade final, while the Warriors were able to overcome the Invincibles in C grade. The presentation night followed the games at Varley Oval, where the major awards for the season were handed out. Joseph Smith had the best batting average and aggregate for A grade, scoring 445 runs at an average of 89. while Ryan Ridgewell was the top bowler, taking 26 wickets with an average of 9.08 In B grade, Brad Thomas had the best batting average with 79, while Joel Jackson had the top batting aggregate, scoring 467 runs. Rod Blair was best with the ball, taking 21 wickets at an average of 12.80. The other award winners on the night were Tyson Will who took home the Presidents Award, under-17s player of the year went to Alex Portass and under-19s player of the year was won by Nick Page. Blair and Jackson were recognised for notable performances in the season, with Jackson scoring a double century and Blair taking a hat-trick. Jackson wrapped up an eventful evening, winning the B grade All-Rounder award while Smith took it home for A grade. Jakob Haines was awarded the representative player of the season.

