Following on from the previous week's successful RSM Sapphire Cup, Inverell golfers made their way back to the course for their local club competitions at the weekend. John Foulcher was the winner of the February Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug last weekend. John finished with 75 off the stick and a nett 67 to take the mug in a countback with youngster James Davis. Jim Shadlow won A Grade with nett 68, Rod Jones B Grade with nett 72 and James Davis with his 67. Ball winners started with Dave Wargent and Dick Hudson, 68, and Jayden Williamson, 69 and went down to nett 71. John Coote has the early lead in the annual men's Order of Merit and Hoyt Cup. His substantial lead in the Order of Merit has Dave Ryan, Rod Jones, John Foulcher and Matt Mikaere grouped together behind him. John's lead in the Hoyt Cup is much smaller with Ben Swan only six shots behind and Adam Paton and Noel Cross a further two shots back. This weekend will see the men playing a stableford and attempting to qualify for the Presidents Cup matchplay. The ladies will continue their summer stableford competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/c88eb938-7784-44a7-b118-5ab8b9d50624_rotated_270.JPG/r0_542_1984_1663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg