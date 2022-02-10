community, VIEW club, inverell, charity group, regional nsw

The Inverell VIEW Club is excited to welcome in a new committee for what is sure to be a busy year ahead, and is calling on community members to get involved. VIEW (Voice Interests and Education of Women) has a friendly luncheon on the third Wednesday of each month, with a slue of engaging guest speakers and occasional fundraising days aimed at financially supporting the ongoing education of disadvantaged children. Publicity Officer Barbara Douglass said that all women in the local community were welcome to get involved as a member of the VIEW club which currently boasts approximately 45 members. READ MORE: "All our current members are getting older so we are definently encouraging other women in the community to reach out and get involved in the wonderful work we do," Mrs Douglass said. "The more members we have the more work we can do." Women of any age are welcome, with all funds raised through the year going directly to learning for life students and their education through the Smith Family. The 2022 Inverell VIEW Club Committee is as follows: "A big thankyou goes to all our committee members who stepped up this year," Mrs Douglass said. Any local woman wanting to get involved as a member are encouraged to call Barbara on 0427 062 216.

