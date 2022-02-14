VRA come to the rescue at Inverell Golf Club

news, local-news,

It was certainly VRA to the rescue for the Inverell Golf Club Sapphire Cup! VRA president, Frank Fleming, and the boys came out on short notice and helped with the catering for more than 160 people. They were kept busy cooking bacon and egg burgers for breakfast followed up by steak burgers for lunch. READ MORE: Golf Club president, Anthony Hyde, presented Frank a cheque for $800 in appreciation of VRA members efforts over the two days of The Cup and of the great service they provide to the community. In a new initiative the Inverell Golf Club is starting a Friday afternoon nine-hole Tradies comp. Players do not need to have a handicap or be a member and novice golfers will be more than welcome. Handicaps will vary each week depending on a players result the previous week. Inverell will be holding a Junior Competition on March 6. It is open to all juniors regardless of experience or membership. Interested players or parents should contact Ben Davis via the club. Inverell golfers produced some impressive rounds of Golf this week. Junior, Matt Reece, continues his prolific Dash 4 Cash form taking out yet another week with 21 points for 9 holes, while Graham Moore had 84 off the stick on Saturday to take out the Presidents Cup Qualifier with 40 points. Ben Davis showed his young son and playing partner, James, how it is done on Saturday when using a Driver, a 3 Wood and a wedge he eagled the par 5 10th . The Inverell qualifier for "The Scramble" has been rescheduled to April 10. Entries need to be completed online at https://thescramble.com.au/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/caa9b829-d97c-4cb2-99e2-1f76c0a02871.JPG/r0_57_2976_1738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg