A RIFLE, knives and a thermal scope were allegedly among a number of items seized by police when they searched a car parked on a dirt track during a rural crime blitz. Two men will front court next month on firearms and weapons charges after police officers attached to the rural crime squad noticed a car parked in a remote area while patrolling near Emmaville late last year. Police spoke to the three men in the vehicle about 7pm on November 26, which was stopped on a dirt track off Gordon Road. Read also: Officers then searched the car and the area around it and allegedly uncovered a rifle, knives, ammunition, a compound bow, trail camera and thermal scope. A 36-year-old man visiting the Northern Tablelands area from Coffs Harbour was arrested at the scene and taken to Inverell Police Station. He had charges levelled against him of possessing an unauthorised firearm and possessing ammunition without authority. He was granted conditional bail after his arrest and will front court in Glen Innes on March 15. Investigations by rural crime police led officers to home in on a man in Coffs Harbour and an address was raided about 8:30am on Thursday last week. Police said clothing was seized and a 65-year-old man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station. He was charged with larceny, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing ammunition without authority. He was also granted conditional bail and will have his case mentioned for the first time in Glen Innes Local Court on the same day as his co-accused. The arrests came as part of a targeted Rural Crime Prevention Team operation to deter rural crime throughout the New England Police District, which ran from November 26 to 28 last year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

