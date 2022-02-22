news, local-news,

Inverell High School was one of the first schools to benefit from NSW Education's COVID workforce plan. The plan was devised ahead of this year's return to school to quickly mobilise current, former and future staff if and when absences occurred in schools due to teachers and staff testing positive to COVID-19. Retired teachers, final year university students, and corporate professionals were identified to help schools to backfill staff who were on leave due to COVID-19, in areas such as teaching, administration, and student support. Read also: Inverell High School has been taking full advantage of these ready-made measures and Principal Wayne Fowke couldn't be happier. "The extra helping hands have relieved the pressure on staff and school is functioning as normal. I love it," Mr Fowke said. The school welcomed three of its corporate colleagues from Sydney, Tamworth and Armidale, to help out with school operations to minimise the disruption to the learning of students. One staff member who's gone bush for the cause is NSW Education Curriculum Project Adviser and former Normanhurst Boys High School teacher Peter Davis. "I haven't been in a classroom since 2017, so it's actually a great experience being back at the coal face of learning," Mr Davis said. "I'm really impressed with how the school is operating under the circumstances. The kids are positive and welcoming and the staff are brilliant. "While here at Inverell High School, I'll be helping out with coding for the junior classes as computing is my background, and filling holes where there's a need." The department's contingency measures were aimed at tackling potential workforce shortages due to COVID-19 infections and ensuring schools could stay open for learning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/14426378-6efb-48bb-a03d-f60e11c76340.jpg/r3_76_1468_904_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg