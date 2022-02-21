Inverell Show 2022 gearing up as weekend of fun and festivities

news, local-news, inverell show, inverell show 2022, inverell events

INVERELL Show is just around the corner and it is gearing up to be a weekend of fun, frivolity and festivities. Starting on Friday, February 25, the 153rd Inverell Show will have plenty to see and do right through until Sunday, February 27. The weekend has a jam-packed program including pavilions, dog trials, a campdraft, rodeo, woodchopping and much more. Inverell Show Society president Jodie Burtenshaw said there was something for everyone to enjoy over the show weekend. "Everything is going very well. We've had a lot of improvements around the showground," he said. Read also: "We've got all the usual favourites back including the sideshow. There's also been a lot of interest for our pavilion entries." Pavilion entries range from cooking, flowers, fruit, garden produce, jams and photography to name a few. Some of the best bull riders around the district can show off their skills on Friday night as they compete in the rodeo. The action will start around 7pm. Bar, food and the sideshows will also be operating. While on Saturday, people can throw their cars into the ring of the Inverell Show Demolition Derby. Mr Burtenshaw praised the organising committee for their hard work. "The committee has worked really hard to get the show going. I'm very pleased with the support of the local community," he said. He added the show would provide a much-needed tourism boost to the community. To pick up a copy of the program, head to www.inverellshowsociety.com.au/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/62c26515-2da3-4024-987f-9faac4f5f4f0.jpg/r1_47_503_331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg