Last Saturday saw the Inverell golfers play a modified stableford in the men's competition. A Modified Stableford scoring system awards more points for a great score on a hole while also including penalties for bad holes. The system rewards aggressive play if it comes off. Matt Mikaere obviously enjoyed the scoring system blitzing the field with a magnificent 56 points. Playing off a handicap of 17, Matt finished with 77 off the stick. This included two birdies worth six points each in Matt's case and eight pars worth four points each. The rest were two pointers except for a single -1. Young James Davis, playing off 32, also had a great round to finish with 46 points and take second place. Next were Mick Tanner with 45 points and Andrew Walsh with 44. The ladies main event played on Wednesday was a stableford won by Sandra Williams. Sandra finished with an outstanding 40 points. Liz Hobday and Gloria Williams were next best with 37 points. The club introduced a 'Tradies Comp' last week with twenty golfers and novices teeing up for the first outing. Players agreed that it was an enjoyable way to end a hard week's work. Ben Chaffey was the winner for the week and under the handicap system for this comp he will find it difficult to win next week. The comp will continue each Friday afternoon with players hitting off any time between 2 and 5pm.

