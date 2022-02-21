sport, local-sport,

A couple of key matches this weekend that would have a bearing on finals positions Campbell & Freebairn Rebels CC V Square & Compass CC Rebels won the toss and elected to bat. They were in early trouble as Jai Tasker bowled a strong opening spell. Rebels slumped to 3-18. A 71 run partnership between Charlie Gardner 37 and Rob Reynolds 21 righted the ship. Adrian Hall 22 and Blake Howlett 24 added some impetus to the final score of 152. Jai Tasker bowled well again to finish with 4/13 and Jake Riley bowled tightly for 2-19. Alex Hull chipped in with two wickets. Compass set about the chase carefully playing very few risky shots. As a result they did not lose their first wicket until 40, unfortunately skipper Liam Spalding 23 fell with total at 45. Paul Dailey joined Jai Tasker at the wicket and they took the game away with an unbeaten 108 run stand. Dailey made an excellent 50 not out and Tasker 40 not out. Blake Uebergang was the only wicket taker with 2-36. This leaves Rebels needing to win both their remaining games to make the finals. Delungra V Rivendell renegades. Delungra went into this match knowing a win would secure the Minor Premiership and a spot in the Grandfinal. Renegades batted first and made 117. They missed Jack Bennett and Will Archer. Ryan Campbell batted well for his 23 as did Lachy Turner who also made 23. Ingram Williams continued his good form with four wickets, Jake Baker took three and Jack Archer Lawton two. Delungra wasted no time in the chase running down the total in 19 overs. John Krauss continued his good from with another 40 not out. He was ably supported by Mitch Stewart with 18 and Tyson Will 11. Delungra have now secured the minor premiership. In B Grade, Glen Innes secured their second victory in the T20 Series by 6 wickets. Rangers made 113 with a few players out. Tim Torgau made 64. Glen Innes scored the required runs off the last over to make 4-115

