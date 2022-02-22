Fire mitigation provides added protection to Warialda township

news, local-news,

New fire breaks will create a large-scale asset protection zone around the township of Warialda. Prompted by the events of the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, the project will help reduce the fire risk for the local community. More than 28 kilometres of fire trails will be upgraded and 49 hectares of fire breaks, known as Asset Protection Zones (APZs) will be created. Work has now started on fire trails to the south and RFS Mitigation Crews will establish the firebreaks, with the project to be completed by May. The upgrades will bring the trails to the highest NSW RFS Category 1 standard, which allows fire trucks to be maneuvered quickly and easily while the new fire breaks will be up to 40 metres wide. There will be over 40 new bays for fire trucks to pass and about 35 new places for fire trucks to turn around on these fire trails. Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall joined Gwydir Shire Mayor John Coulton and representatives of NSW Rural Fire Service to inspect the $670,000 State Government-funded project. "In February 2020, council wrote to me expressing its serious fear that vegetation around Warialda had the potential to fuel a catastrophic fire, should one ignite," Mr Marshall said. "After lobbying the former Emergency Services Minister and NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner, fire mitigation at Warialda was made a priority," he said. "The removal of surrounding vegetation will provide added protection and allow firefighters to do controlled burns and, if needed, provide access and control option during emergency operations to save homes." Mr Marshall added the action shows there has been learnings from the devastation of the Black Summer fires. "I want to thank all agencies and local stakeholders who understood the need and worked together to install these important fire measures to keep the community safe," he said. "In particular, I recognise Mayor John Coulton, Councillor Geoff Smith and the Gwydir Shire Council Bushfire Committee for putting together a fire mitigation strategy, which I think could be applied in any community in the state. "Warialda residents can rest easier knowing these measures will give them much greater protection from bushfires in future." NSW RFS Area North Western Manager Community Risk Shellie Smyth said bushfire preparations were a co-operative effort with local brigades, local government, government agencies and land managers undertaking as much hazard reduction as possible to prepare. "Our crews are ready to respond to the threat of fire across NSW. But remember, it's never too late for home and land owners to start preparing their property, or to update and discuss their survival plan," Ms Smyth said. The upgraded fire trails and new fire breaks are jointly funded by the NSW RFS and Crown Lands.

