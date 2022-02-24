news, local-news,

Voucher schemes for accommodation bookings and recreation activities are providing a significant boost for regional tourism. Reflections Holiday Parks has applauded the NSW Government initiatives to provide holiday accommodation support for families. The 'Parents NSW' initiative provides eligible households with $250 in accommodation vouchers, while the 'Stay NSW' initiative provides a one-time $50 voucher. The 'Discover NSW' scheme offers three $25 vouchers for recreational activities allowing families to purchase day passes for entry to the group's country NSW holiday parks and vast reserves for family picnics, fishing and access to dams. Copeton Waters manager Paul Irwin said when people arrived at the park you could almost see the stress of their daily lives melt away as they relaxed and enjoyed the simplicity of Copeton. "Reflections has nine parks throughout inland NSW, including here at Copeton, which showcase different aspects of the NSW country landscape," Mr Irwin said. "As an Inverell local, I couldn't be a stronger advocate for the value outdoor nature escapes have for families. READ MORE: "We've had great weather, the dam is at 93.9 pr cent and the fishing has been spot on, so it is not surprising that people are stepping out of their cocoons and coming to the park. "Copeton has seen a jump in bookings and day visitor passes as regional communities take advantage of the 'Discover NSW' and 'Parents NSW' vouchers which has extended Copeton's busy period into February and has seen the park bustling with activity. The number of day visitor passes issued at Copeton Waters has risen to 246 during December 2021 to February 2022, compared to 193 in the same period last year. To support its regional communities, Reflections Holiday Parks has discounted its day visitor passes to allow two passes to be given instead of one for those using their 'Discover NSW' vouchers with the group. Since December 4, 48 'Discover NSW' vouchers were used at Copeton Waters for family day trips, barbecues, swimming and water sports, and of course fishing and boating on the dam. "Now is a great time at Copeton before the weather turns and the rush of the Easter School Holidays is upon us, so I urge people to book a holiday using their 'Parents NSW' vouchers which are helping so many regional communities which have been doing it tough," Mr Irwin said. Reflections Holiday Parks group manager operations Cameron Tynan said the NSW Government's voucher scheme has provided a morale boost not only to families, but the entire tourism industry. "Visitors provide an important contribution to regional businesses when they stop and spend in our local towns," Mr Tynan said. "With 37 holiday parks throughout NSW in some of the most amazing coastal and country locations, we are excited for more people to be able experience our parks and for the much-needed boost to regional tourism these vouchers provide. "We couldn't think of a more perfect remedy for the post-Christmas blues, than a holiday with us courtesy of the NSW Government."

