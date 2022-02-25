news, local-news, porn, children, sexualised, collective shout, melinda tankard-reist

Are you worried about the rise of porn culture and the increasing sexualisation of childhood? Do you wonder if there is anything you can do to equip your children or grandchildren to cope? Speaker Melinda Tankard Reist, activist and founder of Collective Shout, will address these issues and more when she visits Inverell on March 8. READ MORE: Ms Tankard Reist is an author, speaker, media commentator, blogger and advocate for women and girls. She is best known for her work addressing sexualisation, objectification, harms of pornography, sexual exploitation, trafficking and violence against women. Ms Tankard Reist will address students at both Inverell and Macintyre high schools, before speaking at a free community parents meeting at Inverell Town Hall, from 7pm, on March 8. Collective Shout is a grassroots movement against the objectification of women and the sexualisation of girls. Ms Tankard Reist's main message is about teaching children to be resilient in a cultural environment that is often toxic to their welfare. "I look at the impact on children of hyper-sexualised images that they are bombarded with from the moment they are born, which gives them distorted ideas about their bodies, relationships and sexuality," Ms Tankard Reist said following a similar school visit in Port Macquarie. While she acknowledges parents can at times feel helpless she advises them to keep channels of communication open with their children. "Having healthy conversations with your child about their bodies and sexuality will help to protect them and they will know they can trust you," she said. "You can't take a shame-based approach because then the child won't disclose what is really going on. "Basic protections like internet filtering software and a family zone in the house can work, rules around screen time and so forth. "We also need to model respectful relationships in the home."

