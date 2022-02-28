Inverell High SRC open VegePod garden

community,

The Inverell High Student Representative Council has delivered its first major project, the VegePod a self irrigating raised garden bed. The VegePod will be used for the Inverell High support unit and provides easy accessibility for students, offering an interactive learning opportunity. "The VegePod is an innovative self irrigating raised garden bed, which provides easy access and convenient portability for students with disabilities," School captain Max McFarlane said. This major project has been the work alongside community-centered organisation Best Community Gardens who have genourosly donated plants and soil for the project. "Inverell High and our Student Representative Council prides itself on community connections. We are exceptionally grateful to partner with Best Community Garden," Max said. Tori Bell a Year 12 student of Inverell High, organised the partnership with Best Community Gardens, and worked with students in the support unit in planting and watering the plants. These plants are hoped to be used in the support units Agriculture and Cooking topics over the coming months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/cc6cfbf6-af37-4bc9-8298-beaeb8fcef03.jpg/r457_453_3636_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg