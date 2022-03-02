community,

Northern Tablelands community groups have been invited to a new Connection Day in Inverell. The inaugural Connection Day will take place on Saturday, April 2 at Campbell Street Park. Organiser and Rural Aid counsellor and community representative, Heidi Gray, said the day would showcase Inverell's service providers, sporting teams and schools. "The Connection Day will be full of colour and community," Ms Gray said. "We'll have service providers galore; club sign-ons, interactive stalls, lip-syncing contests, TikTok competitions and live bands. "It's going to be a great afternoon out for the whole family," she said. Inverell Shire Council Mayor Paul Harmon has welcomed the new event. "The Northern Tablelands was hit particularly hard by drought," Mr Harmon said. "We were then thrown straight into COVID-19 lockdowns. "The upcoming Connection Day will be a fantastic chance for everyone to catch up on the past few years." Connection Day organisers have invited community groups, service providers, sports teams and local schools to get involved in the day. "Connection Day is a chance to catch up with friends, neighbours and to create new connections within the community," Ms Gray said. "Being together is such an important part of rural life and having missed out on that the past couple of years has been tough," she said. "It's vital to the health of small towns to be social, stay connected and know which services are available to support all members of our community." Connection Day will run from 3pm to 8pm. Stallholder Expressions of Interest are open until the first week of March via email to heidi.gray@ruralaid.org.au or 0476 685 834.

