Farmers in New England will benefit from an almost $7.4 million share of $29 million for projects to manage and prepare for the impacts of drought through the Morrison Joyce Government's $5 billion Future Drought Fund (FDF). Deputy Prime Minister and Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, welcomed the Federal Government investment in agricultural innovation in New England. "Three projects are being funded at the University of New England with potential benefits for regions across the nation," the Deputy Prime Minister said. Read also: "An innovation grant of $3,000,000 will go to the University of New England, using a co-learning approach to increase the adoption of deep-rooted legumes and conserved forage as key drought resilient strategies for Northern Australian grazing systems. "This project aims to equip producers with the necessary skills and confidence to develop higher quality pasture and forage conservation that increases landscape and grazing system resilience during drought conditions." The Deputy PM said it was one of the innovative projects across Australia that had potential to deliver broad-scale agricultural change. A further $2,995,121 will go to the University of New England's (UNE) Decide and Thrive innovation project, while a third UNE innovation project, titled Empowering Generation Z will receive $1,398,808. Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the Drought Resilience Innovation Grants projects are a key part of the federal government's investment in innovation to help agriculture become more resilient to future droughts. "We want Australian farmers, and the communities that depend on them, to thrive through future droughts, so we're funding new ideas, practices, technologies and ways of doing business," Minister Littleproud said. The grants were split into three categories: ideas grants, proof-of-concept grants, and innovation grants. Ideas grants and proof-of-concept grants are for good ideas that need some further development. Innovation grants are for projects ready to get underway. For more information about Drought Resilience Innovation Grants visit www.awe.gov.au/agriculture-land/farm-food-drought/drought/future-drought-fund/research-adoption-program/drought-resilience-innovation-grants

