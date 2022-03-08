sport, local-sport,

John Stansfield had a wonderful round on Saturday to win the March Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug at the Inverell Golf Club. John finished with 81 off the stick for a nett 62. He recorded seven pars, 10 bogies and one double bogie - a great effort off a handicap of 19. Steve Corbett and Nick Lehman were only one shot behind and took out the C and A grade respectively. Matt O'Reilly was the winner of B Grade with nett 65 while Corey Borthwick, also on nett 65, missed a major prize. Tim Moses, nett 66, Harley Tickle, James Davis and Mal Dickson, nett 67, were in the winner's circle of a field of 75 players. There have been some changes in the men's progressive rounds. While still early days and only counting each players best two scores of the four rounds played, John Coote continues to lead the Hoyt Cup. James Davis, Mal Dickson and Ben Swan share second spot. There have been quite a few changes in the Order of Merit with Matt Mikaere taking the lead. Harley Tickle has moved into second spot with Steve Glover and John Coote coming in third and fourth. Trudi Tonkin has shown good form lately and is regularly in the winners list. She finished with 37 points in the main event for the ladies, the Wednesday stableford. She was three points clear of Sandy Cook. Another shot back were Helen Lockwood and Leonie Davison. Friday's 'Tradies Comp' introduced recently is proving a big success with 27 players turning up for last Friday's event. Andrew McCudden was the winner with 28 points. His playing mates will be smiling at his achievement of a new 'better' handicap. Andrew goes from a handicap of 15 down to, five under the 'Tradies Rules'. Six Inverell ladies will travel to Walcha next week to take part in the New England District Golf Association Annual 3-day Tournament. The three days are made up of individual gross events Wednesday and Thursday in conjunction with a 36-hole Championships for the two days. That is followed by Foursomes Championships on Friday. In other developments, Tait Hino have come on board with $10,500 sponsorship for the promotion and development of our Inverell junior golf. Wendy Alexander has also been doing a great job promoting the 'Get into Golf' program. Brad Baker, Armidale Pro, has been coming to Inverell on a regular basis to run this program and also provide individual lessons for the ladies and a group of boys.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/3efba48c-9f61-4461-8e28-593497eca26f_rotated_270.JPG/r0_533_1984_1654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg