A Grade Delungra V Square & Compass Compass won the toss and elected to send Delungra in to bat. There was some rearrangement of the Delungra batting order to give to players some centre wicket practice for the grand final. Jake Riley broke through early with the score on 11 but there was little joy for the Compass attack as Jake Baker 34, added valuable runs with Will O'Brien. Jeremy Pilcher 16 and Justin Smith 14 also added important totals as that man John Krauss dominated the attack with 80, when he was finally dismissed for the first time in the season. He had a given a few chances but Compass would go on to rue those opportunities. Alex Hull returned the best figures with 4-35, Jake Riley took three wickets and Jai Tasker two wickets as well. Delungra tallied 195 despite not batting their full allotment of overs Compass took to the crease and struggled to score against Delungra attack. They built up small partnerships but Delungra felt in control of the match when Compass slipped to 4-70. Jaxon Stafford made a hard hit 50 and Alex Smith 19 in a partnership that gave them some hope as Alex Hull completed a good match to remain 24 not out. Matt Rose added 27 at the top of the order. Compass fell short of victory finishing at 9-164. Cam Stewart bowled well as did Kyle Krauss. Some slick work by Jack Archer-Lawton saw two batters stumped. Rivendell Renegades V Campbell & Freebairn Rebels. Rebels won the toss and elected to bat. They were playing short but determined to finish the season on a high. Two good partnerships saw the score stand at 2-107 with Blake Uebergang adding 54, Jack Cole 31 and Brendon Campbell 18. The innings fell away quickly after that for them to only muster 7-144. Sam Gilligan 3-12 was the pick of the bowlers and as Ryan Campbell also picked up three wickets. Renegades set about the chase aware that a win would see them move in to second spot on the table if Compass were to lose. The openers got them away to a good start scoring 36 but both fell on that score. That brought Will Archer (41 No) to the crease with skipper Jack Bennett (43), they added 101 for the third wicket which all but sealed victory. Renegades achieved the target in the 37th over to make 4-148. Nathan Marsh, Adam Sharwood , Blake and Jarrod Uebergang each took a wicket. Rebels miss the finals having been a powerhouse for the past decade or more as the new A Grade team gave themselves a strong chance to proceed to the grand final. B Grade Mt Russell won the toss and sent Glen Innes in to bat on the turf at McCosker 1. Glen Innes made a very solid total of 157 on the back of 53 from Sravan Badagala and 19 to Kahn Johnson ,Hamish McLeod chipped in with 18. Noah Brabant was the best with ball for Rangers with 3-20 as Georgie Leonard and Sam Frazier each took two wickets. In reply, Rangers gave themselves a real chance but kept losing regular wickets. Ever reliable Scott Leonard made 36 , Noah Brabant 18and Brad Readett 17 as Rangers were left 10 runs short of their target at 9-148. Nathan Matthews was the destroyer with 4-22. Tim Voigt, Hamish McLeod and Kahn Johnson each took 2 wickets a piece in a strong performance by the Glen Innes side.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/d00e74da-fbef-45b3-bf2d-a9f3ff7e522c.png/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg