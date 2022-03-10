community,

The ladies of Gwydir Group CWA have a full schedule this month. They will host their 100th anniversary celebrations at the weekend at Bingara, where the organisation's very first branch was established. In 1922, Grace Emily Munro MBE became the first president of the CWA at Bingara, forming what the national organisation is known as today, a collective of dedicated country women who have continued to grow and serve regional communities nationwide. The weekend of festivities is open to CWA members across the country, as well as members past and present and their families. On Saturday there will be a number of activities including the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in Bingara CWA Park followed by a civic reception for invited guests, past and present members. And on Sunday an official day of proceedings will be held at "Keera Station" on Copeton Dam Road from 9.15am with morning tea and special guests. This event is open to the public. READ ALSO: Meanwhile, last weekend the Gwydir Group hosted their Land Cookery and Handicraft Day at Yetman Memorial Hall. Members, judges and guests travelled from across the Gwydir region to Yetman to enjoy the wonderful day on the CWA calendar. Entries were at the highest level within handicraft and cookery with judges Mary Hollingsworth (cookery) and Jann O'Brien (handicraft) stating entries were at state level right across the spectrum. Members spoke of their excitement in having their entry going on to be judged at the state competition as part of the Country Women's Association of NSW Centenary Conference. Awards were won with trophies presented. Junior member of Yetman branch, Stevie Read came first in baking with her two entries: an orange cake and coconut ice. Mrs Hollingsworth presented Stevie her trophy, and said this young member was outstanding in her dedication to competing and her love of CWA, and is the future of CWA. Yetman branch hosted this lovely day at the Yetman hall with the gathering enjoying a delectable morning tea followed by a scrumptious lunch.

