news, local-news,

A man seeking a fresh start in Inverell has been convicted of stealing fuel from an Inverell service station twice. Appearing before Inverell Local Court on Thursday, Tingha's Terry Robert Lee was charged with two counts of theft. The first instance was on February 12, when he was caught on camera filling up his ute with diesel - totaling $109.79 - before driving off without paying. He did the same thing a week and a half later, filling up with 59.2 litres of diesel - worth just over $108. READ ALSO Police were given the footage of both incidents and Lee was arrested on February 25, when he presented to Inverell Police Station, asking whether he could "just go pay for it now", saying "I forgot". Remanded in custody overnight, he was granted bail the next day on the grounds his "detention was not justified", papers tendered to court read. In person at Inverell Local Court on Thursday, be brought with him two receipts - dated March 3 - indicating payment for the stolen fuel. Lee was warned that if there were any other outstanding payments to be made it would be considered "contempt of the court". His solicitor, Stephen Collins, said his client went to the station this week to make the payments. Sergeant Mareika Wilkins for the prosecution accepted the receipts as proof of payment, and said no further compensation order would be sought. While Lee had multiple entries on his criminal record, Mr Collins submitted that this was the first offence of this kind. "He has come to this district ... and had hoped he would find employment quicker than he has," he submitted, noting his client's hopes hadn't materialised. CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE EMAILS FEATURING THE BEST LOCAL NEWS AND STORIES, AS WELL AS OUR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS "He has a new relationship, a new life ... and to his credit, all of these matters he has pleaded guilty to." Magistrate Holly Kemp said she could see Lee was seeking a fresh start, but spoke to him saying: "Look what you've done". "You've helped yourself to petrol ... the sense of entitlement is quite frankly, ludicrous." She said the Inverell community "wouldn't tolerate this", especially hitting the same business twice, and said he'd get "very hefty financial penalties". He was convicted and fined $400 dollars for each charge.

