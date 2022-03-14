news, local-news,

A man who police allege threatened an Inverell family with a firearm before leading police on three chases across three New England towns has had his case adjourned. The 28-year-old Uralla man's case will be brought back before the Inverell Local Court on April 4, allowing discussions between the prosecution and the defence to take place. The man was not required to appear in court on Thursday March 10, but was represented by his solicitor John Harris. READ ALSO No bail was applied for and no pleas were entered to the 14 charges laid by police. His charges include: two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic); assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), common assault (DV), possess unauthorised firearm, commit s114 offence having previous conviction; three counts of police pursuit; enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse; destroy or damage property; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; and three counts of possessing prohibited drug. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/b947b46e-b9ae-4ec9-8cf0-f56960927f26.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg