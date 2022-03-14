community,

RESIDENTS in Pallamallawa, Gravesend, Ashford and Yetman will have easier access to NSW Government services and business transactions when Service NSW's Mobile Service Centre visits the communities this month. Since 2013, Service NSW has become a one-stop-shop for vital services such as getting a birth certificate, a Seniors Card, driver licence and vehicle registration. Service NSW is also a gateway to household savings and can help people access important cost of living programs, such as Energy Switch, $100 Active Kids and Creative vouchers and cheaper Green Slips. Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall, said it was not possible for every single community across country NSW to have access to a physical Service NSW Centre. He said this mobile service allowed residents to walk in and undertake their Driver Knowledge Tests, pay bills, or renew a licence. "I'm incredibly supportive of these buses coming to our region and bringing these important services and opportunities to our smaller communities, saving locals time and money," Mr Marshall said. "I urge local residents to take advantage of these visits and talk to the helpful staff." The Service NSW bus will visit Pallamallawa on Tuesday, March 29 from 10am until midday near Aus Post in Bingara Street; Gravesend the same day from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at the park on the Gwydir Highway; Ashford on Wednesday, March 30, from 9am to 3pm at the school tennis courts, 39 Albury Street; and Yetman on Thursday, March 31, from 10am to 3pm at the recreation hall on MacIntyre Street. The Mobile Service NSW Centre offers services including: The Mobile Service Centre will be cashless, with payment options including cheque, EFTPOS or credit card. There is no need for people to make an appointment - Service NSW staff will help people on the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/4e89cab1-43ef-4b65-9860-1a1c51009d8e.jpg/r0_247_2867_1867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg