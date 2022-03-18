news, local-news,

"The spirit of legacy is service". The first words of the Legacy charter spoke volumes on Tuesday night, as the Inverell branch gathered to honour years of their members' service for their 70th anniversary. Inverell Legacy Club was first chartered on the 15 of March in 1952, and holding the anniversary on March 15 in 2022 was lauded as a "good day to hold this commemoration". READ ALSO The Presidential Handover ceremony saw Peter Kearsey pass the torch to Rick Ellis. Mr Ellis took Office in October, but due to Covid restrictions the Handover Ceremony wasn't able to be held. "I was ambushed to take this job, the VP got on his knees in the legacy office and begged me to take the job," Mr Ellis noted. "Many good women and men have been members of legacy in the past 70 years in Inverell, and it's good to see a lot of past presidents here tonight. Let's hope Inverell legacy continues for another 70 years." Mr Kearsey thanked him for demonstrating his interest in the welfare of the club and the cause of legacy as a whole. "You've willingly carried out everything that has been asked of you, and fulfilled your duties as a legatee in the most efficient manner. The members have unanimously elected you to be president of the years 2021 to 2023," he said. CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE EMAILS FEATURING THE BEST LOCAL NEWS AND STORIES, AS WELL AS OUR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS Dedicated members were thanked for their service on the night, with certificates for over 25 years worth of dedication handed out. Jim Harmon will have 27 years of service in May, John Hobday will have 28 years of service in November, Geoff Smith from the Warialda group will have 27 years of service in June. Warren Thatcher from the North Star group will have 27 years of service in June, and Derek Clancy had 25 years of service in February. A HISTORY It was through the interest of Legatee H C Cooper that the work of Legacy began in Inverell. During 1944 Colonel Munro, who was at that time President of Sydney Legacy, wrote to Mr Frank Norris asking if he could suggest someone who would be interested enough to start a branch of Legacy in Inverell. Mr Norris passed the letter on to Mr Cooper, who was then a Vice-President of the RSL. Mr Cooper got in touch with Colonel Munro and after an exchange of correspondence, placed the matter before the Inverell Sub-Branch of the RSL for consideration. Mr Cooper was requested to go ahead and form a Committee with the object of starting a branch of Legacy in Inverell. This was done, Mr Cooper being elected the first Chairman. At first, the Branch, which later became a Contact group of Sydney Legacy on June 24, 1947, progressed very slowly, but later with the addition of such men as Mr R Perry, A A Mathieson, E W Girle, A Jackson, A F Towner, O V S Wiltshire and others, the group began to go rapidly ahead and when the Ladies Committee, known as the Torch Bearers, came into existence, Inverell Contact Group became a very active and go ahead branch of Legacy. Inverell became a Contact Group of Armidale and about two years later the Group attained adulthood when it was inaugurated by Charter from Sydney Legacy on the 15th March 1952 and became Inverell Legacy Club. There are currently 44 Legatees, caring for 108 beneficiaries which includes 10 children, five partners of injured veterans, three disabled adult children and 80 widows. Contact the office for more information on becoming a valued legatee.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/85b847c7-62c9-421f-8421-42e6144cfff7.JPG/r813_647_4786_2892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg