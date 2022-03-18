news, local-news,

The Inverell Music Appreciation Group is delighted to be able to present a concert of saxophone, clarinet, piano and vocal music when the Concordia Ensemble coming to Inverell on Saturday April 2. "It is so good that concert halls and theatres are opening up again after a long period of musical drought," the Music Appreciation Group said. Concordia Ensemble consists of Paul Marshall, a wind and brass teacher, composer and director of the Armidale Youth Orchestra, Louisa Sindel-Marshall, also a woodwind teacher at the New England Conservatorium, Warwick Dunham, renowned organist, conductor and composer and Connie Dunham, soprano and teacher of voice. READ ALSO All four artists are based in Armidale. They have chosen a varied programme of enjoyable classical music including music by Mozart, Schubert and Mendelssohn as well as some more contemporary music and an exciting jazz piece for two alto saxophones and piano. Each piece will be accompanied by an appropriate painting which will be projected on a screen. The Town Hall will be open at 6pm and drinks can be purchased at the bar with the concert starting at 7pm. A sumptuous supper will be served during the interval. CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE EMAILS FEATURING THE BEST LOCAL NEWS AND STORIES, AS WELL AS OUR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS Bookings for this concert can be made at the Inverell Information Centre or phone 67288161. Cost is $40 adult and $5 school age children. This is a black tie or smart casual event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/235bf192-a09f-40a2-bf14-ebbe42109a63.png/r0_48_670_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg