The Rotary Club of Inverell held its first Charity Golf Day since 2019 on Sunday and it was a huge success.
One hundred and twenty-nine 129 players took part in a two-person ambrose competition and several non-golfing ladies joined in a putting competition.
Advertisement
Rotary members manned the barbecue for all the players.
This was provided as part of the entry fee.
Raffles were conducted and well supported with all funds raised going to the local Prostate Support Group and Rotary Youth programs.
The day was sponsored by more than 50 local businesses and the Rotary Club of Inverell wishes to thank all for supporting the day.
The golf club has major events coming up this month.
The women commenced their club championships yesterday, Wednesday May 4, and will continue the next two Wednesdays to complete the three-round competition.
The men play their Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug this coming Saturday and then play their four-round championships Saturday and Sunday of each of the following weekends.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.