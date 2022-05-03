Highlanders coach lauds defensive effort in defeat to Pirates

The Inverell Highlanders might have been beaten on the scoreboard against the Tamworth Pirates, but coach Ariki Wineti felt confident after a tenacious defensive effort.
Tamworth started strong and posted the first try through Josevata Ranuve and held the 7-nil lead until half-time.
Wineti said that "took a bit of confidence away from us" but they managed to hit back early in the first-half.
Fullback Hunter Barnett scored five minutes in but a glutton of defence eventually paid its toll with the Pirates' Jioji Cakacaka and Andrew Moodie going over back-to-back.
Highlanders' winger Tom Scotten managed a consolation try on the final hooter but the Pirates took the win 19-14.
Wineti found positives in the loss though, particularly "the grit shown by the whole team when we were getting monstered at times to get up keep playing and keep competing."
"It was hard day at the office for the Highlanders but to only lose by five when we only had 20 per cent possession says something about our attitude in defence," he said.
"We tackled ourselves to a stand still when not much else went right for us.
"We scored two very well constructed tries through our backs which will give us confidence for the rest of the season."
Wineti gave his points to Harry King, Jeremy Grills and Lawson Muir while players' player was awarded to skipper Luther Robinson.
"Our captain Luther Robinson was outstanding again leading from the front and kept us in the contest," Wineti said.
"Lawson Muir also continued his good form as he seemed to be everywhere in attack and defence."
The Highlanders will be back at home this Saturday to the Walcha Rams.
Wineti believes their set piece and general kicking against Tamworth was poor and they will be looking at improving that and other areas at training.
"We need to adjust a few things in our scrum and lineout," he said.
"But its about believing in our game plan and the processes that contribute to it."
Wineti also said they had lower grades hit the field at the weekend.
"We also had our second grade side playing going down 28-7 to Pirates and we had six junior sides playing over the weekend," he said.
"Our under 16s and 14s sides played two entertaining games on Friday night in Moree and our under 12s, 10s, 8s and 6s played in the first carnival of the year in Walcha on Sunday."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
