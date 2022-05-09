"Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." A simple statement that encapsulates the fantastic fundraising efforts undertaken by the Inverell community for the Mother's Day Classic.
An eye-watering amount of money was raised for the event which was held on Sunday, a staggering total of $13,215.71.
Organisers of the event thank the many businesses, organisations, individuals and groups that made that figure a reality.
Hip Pocket North West Workwear & Safety and Simply Print Anything contributed $1183 from the T and Hat fundraising.
Team Inverell have raised a total of $2,263 - a total of all the money donated by walkers and runners who joined one large team.
Individual entries added up to $3,324.10 - "What an amazing effort!" - And even the BBQ raised $1550.
Other sponsors included Brennan & Smith Optometrists Glen Industries B1 Fitness Captured That! Photography and BOSS Engineering, with special thanks to KCL Child Care Services and RSM Bowls Club.
