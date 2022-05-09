The Inverell Times
First ever 2022 Mother's Day Classic Inverell raises over $13,000 for cancer

By Newsroom
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:29am, first published May 9 2022 - 8:00am
"Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." A simple statement that encapsulates the fantastic fundraising efforts undertaken by the Inverell community for the Mother's Day Classic.

