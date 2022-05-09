The Inverell Times

Inverell golf club competitions continue

By Dick Hudson
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:15am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club competitions continue on the course

The Inverell women completed the first round of their Club Championships last Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.