Club competitions continue on the course

It was a very close finish in the Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug for the men on Saturday. There was a countback to determine the winner when five players returned with nett 66. Ben Davis, 13 pars and a birdie, finished with the prized Monthly Mug while Geoff Caban, Rod Jones and James Davis picked up A, B and C Grade wins, each with nett 66. An unlucky Tony Baldwin was in the countback but missed all the major prizes.