Club competitions continue on the course

The Inverell women completed the first round of their Club Championships last Wednesday.
Liz Hobday made a strong start returning with 82 off the stick and taking a commanding lead in her attempt to win her 22nd club championship. She finished with a 7-shot lead over Sandy Cook, Wendy Alexander and Sandra Williams.
B Grade leader is Jan Frater who is 4 shots ahead of Julie Clark.
Julie McRae, with a great nett 61, finished 8 shots clear of Jan Frater in the overall nett and has a commanding lead in the C Grade gross.
Round 2 of the Championship will be played Wednesday.
It was a very close finish in the Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug for the men on Saturday. There was a countback to determine the winner when five players returned with nett 66. Ben Davis, 13 pars and a birdie, finished with the prized Monthly Mug while Geoff Caban, Rod Jones and James Davis picked up A, B and C Grade wins, each with nett 66. An unlucky Tony Baldwin was in the countback but missed all the major prizes.
Matt McHarg, playing off a handicap of 1, finished with 15 pars and 2 birdies and nett 67 while Marc Borgas came home with a nett 68.
There have been more changes in the men's progressive rounds. Taking the best 5 rounds of the 6 rounds played, Tony Baldwin has jumped to the lead. Adam Paton and John Coote are 2 shots back and Geoff Caban and Steve Kent another 4 behind.
Matt Mikaere continues to lead the Order of Merit with Rowan Butler moving into second spot ahead of Tony Baldwin. There will no doubt be more moves in the Order of Merit positions when the men complete the 4 rounds of their club championships over the next two weekends. Club championships points are weighted so that good results provide extra bonus points.
