Melbourne cyclist Drew Morey (Team Bridgelane) has won the 2022 CWP Renewables Men's 228-kilometre NRS Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic, beating his training partner Mark O'Brien (InForm TMX MAKE) in a two-up sprint.
"I know him (O'Brien) very well. I train with him a lot. I was reasonably confident I had him covered in a sprint, but at the end of a really hard day, you never know. But we got the result, so I'm very happy with that," Morey said of his biggest win in Australia.
Advertisement
"It's really good to go one-two with a good mate like that as well. I'm just really happy with the result for the team. They've been really supportive of me, so it's good to repay them."
The 61st edition of the men's Grafton to Inverell featured 228 kilometres of tough terrain, including the fearsome 16km climb of Gilbraltar Range.
"There's great history in this race, so it's awesome to get the win," Morey said.
Morey and O'Brien fought out a cagey duel after riding away from a breakaway group that formed after cresting the Gibraltar Range.
Last year's runner-up, Tamworth's Sam Hill (Nero Continental), finished in third place after losing contact with the lead duo.
Alexandra Martin-Wallace (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) has won the 2022 CWP Renewables Women's NRS Gibraltar to Inverell des Femmes.
The 22-year-old Queenslander, who is also a track cyclist for the Australian Cycling Team, won the bunch sprint after a controlled race that built up to a frantic finale.
"It was my first time doing the Grafton to Inverell (sic), so I'm really happy to get the win," Martin-Wallace enthused.
"Normally, sprinting suits me. I hadn't done a proper one in a while, so I wasn't sure where my legs were, but it came good and I got it done."
"I was in fourth wheel, fighting for Josie's wheel. It was a tough race."
It was déjà vu for last year's runner-up Josie Talbot (Sydney Uni-Staminade), who was again forced to settle for second place. Anya Louw (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) finished third while celebrating her teammate's win.
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast has now won both editions of the Gibraltar to Inverell after Ruby Roseman-Gannon took the inaugural race last year.
The CWP Renewables Women's NRS Gibraltar to Inverell des Femmes took place on a 136.6-kilometre route using the traditional finishing roads of the Grafton to Inverell.
The NRS women's peloton left from the top of Gibraltar Range under foggy conditions that eased into a mild, cloudy day.
Men's NRS: Drew Morey beats training partner to win 228-kilometre Grafton to Inverell
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.