Sunday saw the opening round of the North West NSW AFL Under 17 Competition with the combined Glen Innes Celts and Inverell Saints, the Celtic Saints, taking on Tamworth Roosters in Tamworth.
Due to a shortage of numbers, Glen Innes Celts and Inverell Saints have joined forces this season.
Saturday's game was an opportunity for the combined Celtic Saints to come together and showcase their skills, playing for the first time as a team this season.
The players gelled incredibly well and got out to a quick lead at the end of the first quarter; 4.5-29 to Tamworth's 1.0-6.
The efforts of the Celtic Saints continued into the second quarter, extending their lead further; 7.9-51 with Tamworth trailing 2.3-15.
Some changes were made in the third quarter and Tamworth fought back in an exciting game, closing the score to Celtic Saints 8.10.58 and Tamworth 7.10-52.
In the end, the combined forces of Glen Innes and Inverell shone through with the Celtic Saints taking the game, winning 11.12-78 to Tamworth; 9.13-69.
Goals were shared amongst the team with Ollie Quinn kicking two goals, Shaun McKenna, Sam Hayes and Noah White kicking one goal each, Griffin Byrne kicking three goals and Greg Sieber an impressive five goals.
Ollie Quinn and Noah White were awarded a voucher from Dominoes Inverell for their efforts in the game.
The next Under 17s match will be held on Sunday, May 22 in Tamworth.
We are still looking for more players aged 14 to 17 to join our team and would welcome anyone along to training at King George Oval on a Tuesday afternoon from 4:30pm.
For further information, contact Coach Aaron Harvey on 0419711187.
