The Inverell Times

The Glen and Inverell combined team took the field for the first time

Updated May 11 2022 - 3:51am, first published 2:49am
Sunday saw the opening round of the North West NSW AFL Under 17 Competition with the combined Glen Innes Celts and Inverell Saints, the Celtic Saints, taking on Tamworth Roosters in Tamworth.

