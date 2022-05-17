The Inverell Times

The Periods, Pain and Endometriosis Program tours New England independent schools

Vanessa Arundale
By Vanessa Arundale
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:11am, first published May 17 2022 - 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at independent schools across New England had access to greater education around Endometriosis and pelvic pain recently.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Arundale

Vanessa Arundale

Senior Journalist Northern Tablelands and North West

Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.

Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.