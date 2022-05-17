Dancers were on 'pointe' this weeks as ballet slippers warmed the stages of Inverell's Town Hall for the 2022 Eisteddfod.
While the Times wished we could have stayed and watched all the budding local talent, here is a snap-shot of the action from Tuesday's performances.
Adjudicated by Dale Pengelly, the competition was fierce as classical dances and impromptu masterpieces - even traditional dances from Ireland and Malta! - were paraded in colour before him.
Stay tuned for more of the action as the Eisteddfod continues with drama, speech and singing.
