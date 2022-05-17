Five major projects in the Inverell Shire will share in a whopping $2.8 million cash-splash from the Federal Government, announced as residents head to the polls.
Throwing the Inverell Shire Council a bone, the biggest chunk of change - $1.1 million - has been given to build a brand new, state of the art dog pound facility.
Member for New England and Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce said the funding had been made possible through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.
Council will have $300,000 to play with to enhance the 'all abilities' playgrounds in Victoria Park, Campbell Park, the Youth Precinct and Lake Inverell.
The rest of the money paves the way for road and infrastructure works: $875,000 for the Main Road 'Gilgai South' rehabilitation and culvert widening; $325,000 for the installation of a pedestrian footpath network at Inverell's new athletics precinct; and $204,110 will go towards the beautification of the under-construction roundabout at Glen Innes Road/Tingha Road/Chester Street.
In total, the Inverell Shire has received $2,804,110 to go to these priority projects.
A tail-wagging Mayor Paul Harmon said the money for the new companion animal shelter was especially welcome.
"The new state-of-the-art facility will meet all the requirements of the Companion Animals Act for any impounded or surrendered animal from the Inverell district," he said.
"The council will place plans on display for public comment as soon as possible so tenders can be called, and work can begin."
Mr Joyce said, the allocations further demonstrate the Federal Government's commitment to local government areas, such as Inverell.
"This funding will provide a vital boost for our local communities, backing local jobs and economic growth while delivering lasting upgrades that will benefit residents for years to come."
The mayor also welcomed money to help complete the athletics precinct.
"The construction of footpaths will greatly enhance the wonderful sporting facilities already established at the Inverell Sports Complex
Councillor Harmon said the "ongoing support of Inverell Shire by Barnaby Joyce is delivering much needed infrastructure and is appreciated by the Inverell community".
Councils will be able to access funding through the LRCI Phase 3 Extension from July 2023.
For more information on the $3 billion LRCI Program, including the allocations for the $500 million Phase 3 Extension, visit https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/local-roads-and-community-infrastructure/.
