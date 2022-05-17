The Inverell Times
Inverell Shire will get $2.8 million in Federal Government funding for five major projects including $1.1 million for new dog pound facility

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:31am, first published May 17 2022 - 6:30am
WAGGING TAILS: Throwing the Inverell Shire Council a bone, the biggest chunk of change - $1.1 million - has been given to build a brand new, state of the art dog pound facility.

Five major projects in the Inverell Shire will share in a whopping $2.8 million cash-splash from the Federal Government, announced as residents head to the polls.

