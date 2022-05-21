The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

'Only in Australia': Horse and rider steal the federal election spotlight at Inverell

By Jacinta Dickins
Updated May 21 2022 - 7:02am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GETTING IT DONE: Inverell's Gabby Realpe rode to vote in style, with Dash not minding a munch on the grass while he waited. Photo: Jacinta Dickins

"Only in 'Straya", one punter laughs as he passes a fully saddled horse munching on grass outside a voting centre in regional NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.