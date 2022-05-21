"Only in 'Straya", one punter laughs as he passes a fully saddled horse munching on grass outside a voting centre in regional NSW.
Dash gave many the chuckle as he waited for his rider, Gabby Realpe, to finish her duty as an Aussie to vote.
May 21 is the big day for the federal election, when Aussies are asked to jump on their push bikes, rev their engines or even saddle up their trusty steeds to number those boxes for their preferred representatives.
Inverell, in the New England electorate, isn't necessarily renowned for horsewomen or men, yet there were others who passed the four legged vehicle as if it was just another day in country NSW.
"I mean, he's for sale so I rode him passed an equestrian event on the way here to garner some interest," Gabby explained.
"Seeing as its voting day I just kept going till I made it here to do my duty!
"You have to vote, so it doesn't matter how you get here, really."
With her show of national spirit done and dusted, Gabby wrangled some keen buyer interest as "how to vote for Barnaby" pamphlets were tossed about like confetti.
