Golf champs grind to a halt

On the representative scene, local golfer, Matt Reece is one of two golfers representing the Northern Inland Academy of Sport in North verses South next weekend at Salamander Bay. Matt and Ryan McKinnon from Tamworth are the lowest handicapped players in NIAS and earned the right to represent the North of the State. They, with 10 other players from sports academies in the northern half of the state will compete in matchplay on Friday and Sunday and a stroke event on Saturday, playing against the top players from the Southern Academies. Matt has been a member of the NIAS golf program for the last 3 years and is hopeful of success in this weekend's talent identification initiative.