Golf champs grind to a halt

Inverell Men's Golf Championships were interrupted at the weekend when drizzle and showers became heavy rain Sunday afternoon and play was suspended.
Under guidance from Golf NSW, it was decided that the 2022 Golf Club Championships will now be a 3 round 54-hole event. Sunday's round has been cancelled and the new round 2 and round 3, the final round, will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday. With good grass on the course and overcast conditions on Saturday very few players bettered their handicaps.
Paul Amos was the overall nett winner on the day in a countback with Dave Martel. They, with scores of nett 65, joined David Hawker, 66, to be the only players to finish under their handicap. Nett Grade winners were Dave Martel, Matt O'Reilly, John Green and Barry Holland.
John Coote grabbed the early lead in the Club Championship with a gross score of 71. This was 5 shots clear of Phil Fox. After round 1, A Reserve leaders are David Hawker, 75, and Dave Martel, 77. B Grade leaders are Paul Amos, 82, and Matt O'Reilly and Jeremy Tickle, 86, while C Grade leaders are Graham Moore, 90, and Bob Watson, 91.
On the representative scene, local golfer, Matt Reece is one of two golfers representing the Northern Inland Academy of Sport in North verses South next weekend at Salamander Bay. Matt and Ryan McKinnon from Tamworth are the lowest handicapped players in NIAS and earned the right to represent the North of the State. They, with 10 other players from sports academies in the northern half of the state will compete in matchplay on Friday and Sunday and a stroke event on Saturday, playing against the top players from the Southern Academies. Matt has been a member of the NIAS golf program for the last 3 years and is hopeful of success in this weekend's talent identification initiative.
Another Inverell golfer, James Davis, is also a member of NIAS. James is one of the 3 players in a newly formed Development Squad. This program is designed for the younger players and involves regional training sessions and competitions.
