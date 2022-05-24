The Inverell Times

Golf champs grind to a halt

By Dick Hudson
Updated May 25 2022 - 1:42am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:23pm
Adrian King chips onto the 11th

Inverell Men's Golf Championships were interrupted at the weekend when drizzle and showers became heavy rain Sunday afternoon and play was suspended.

