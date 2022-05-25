Inverell Jockey Club is hoping their track can recover in time after last Friday's race meeting with a showcase event scheduled for this Friday.
With the North Coast's tracks still waterlogged, Inverell secured Coffs Harbour's meet last Friday and is scheduled to host Casino's Beef Week Cup this Friday.
Last week's meeting saw a full-TAB eight race meeting hit the track.
North West trainers managed to find themselves among the winners.
Armidale's Stirling Osland claimed two with Kingstar Bullet in the Benchmark 74 1800 and Hasalake in the 1200m Maiden Plate.
Glen's Terry McCarthy won with Dark Sapphire in the 1400m Maiden.
There were 221 nominates put forward for the showcase meet with 31 put forward in the main event, the $45,000 1400m Beef Week Cup.
Acceptances were released for the eight-race meet on Thursday with 138 named to race. The track was still rated a Heavy 8 when the Times went to press.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
