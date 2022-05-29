Barnaby Joyce has revealed he was sad to lose the Nationals leadership, but happy to finally get more time in his New England electorate, away from the Canberra bubble.
On Monday Mr Joyce lost the top job to Maranoa MP David Littleproud, after a lengthy party room meeting following the Coalition's election defeat.
Mr Joyce told the Leader he was disappointed with the outcome, but will not miss the added responsibilities that go along with having a more senior position within the party.
"It's sad to lose the leadership, but it's great to be able to come back home," he said.
"You always try and get the most important position for the nation, because the New England is part of the nation.
"I'm not going anywhere because I love my home and I'm really looking forward to getting around the electorate and talking to people in every corner of it, and for once not having to go to a thousand meetings in Canberra."
Mr Joyce said his focus would now be purely on securing funding for local projects, and he does not harbour future leadership ambitions.
He said his time in politics would make him an effective member, even in opposition, but admitted it would be a new experience.
"We're in opposition, it's hard so I've got to play the opposition game," he said.
"I don't know so let's see, I've been around politics long enough to know people very well in the Labor Party."
Mr Joyce said he would continue to be vocal on matters of national importance, including nuclear energy and China.
Fellow Nationals MP, Member for Parkes Mark Coulton - who Mr Joyce dropped from the frontbench last year - said he was pleased Mr Littleproud had won the top job.
"I'm pleased, I think David is a good choice. I think he will have the fortitude that is required to lead in opposition," he said.
"We've got our work cut out for us, but I think David will be able to stand up and do that job.
"Obviously I'm still working for my electorate and individual issues for people, but we'll wait and see if there is any role for me as David picks out his team."
Senator Perin Davey was elected as Nationals deputy leader and the party's leader in the senate will be Bridget McKenzie.
The Liberals also chose their new leadership team on Monday.
Former Minister for Defence Peter Dutton claimed the top job and Sussan Ley was anointed as his deputy.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
