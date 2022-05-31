John Coote continued a wonderful run of Club Championships at the weekend.
In a series of wins that started back in 1977, he took out his 19th Club Championship when he finished three shots clear of second placed Phil Fox on Sunday. John had rounds of 71, 72 and 78 to finish with 221 in the three-round Championship, shortened after play was washed out the previous Saturday.
Phil Fox started the last round six shots behind John. He closed the gap early before losing ground and then making another late move but was unable to catch Coote.
Dave Martel held the A Reserve lead throughout the Championships and while he faltered at the last hurdle held on to win 2 shots clear of Rowan Butler. Jim Shadlow was the most consistent of the top three in this division but came in another shot back.
Dave Worgan started the last round in 3rd position but made a late charge to win the B Grade Championship by 1 shot. It was a finish where the leaders crashed and Dave took the win a shot clear of overnight leader, Paul Amos.
C Grade winner was John Stansfield. In another case of a last round charge, John came from well back to finish 7 shots ahead of the leader, Aaron Coleman.
Nett winners, noting that gross winners and runners up are not eligible to be nett winners, were Gary Hadland, Jim Shadlow, Nick Cumming and Dick Hudson.
On the representative scene, Matt Reece returned from his trip to Salamander Bay representing the Northern Inland Academy of Sport with two wins and a loss. Matt teamed up with Tamworth's Ryan McKinnon for the three days. They played a 4-ball-best-ball against Illawarra Academy in their first match which they won on the last hole.
Their second match was against the Seaside Academy in an ultimate shot competition. They managed a good win, 4 up with 3 to go.
On Sunday they each competed in a single matchplay against opponents from another Southern Academy. Matt lost his match 3 and 2.
