There were wins all-round for the six league teams competing around Inverell at the weekend.
The Tingha Tigers men's team bounced back from a loss the week before to Uralla-Walcha to beat the Narwan Eels 34-26. The league tag team continued their unbeaten run with a resounding 52-6 triumph.
Advertisement
The Warialda sides were also in the winner's circle against the Moree Boomerangs. The Wombats women beat the Boomerangs 32-4 while the men were too good 36-22.
The Inverell Hawks were also victorious in their games with the league taggers holding the Uralla-Walcha women to nil in the 34-nil win while the men held off the fast finishing joint venture side 20-16.
Hawks men's coach Brock Mathers said "it was a real pleasure to watch" with NSW Rugby League development squad referee Cody Simmons overseeing the fixture.
"The one thing everyone has commented on was how good the refereeing was," Mathers started off by saying.
"The referee was unreal, he just let the game go, the penalties he did give away were for a good reason and explained well.
"I was talking to our captains Harold Duncan and Alex McCosker after the game and they said he just spoke to you really well and explained everything really well.
"Communication was really good apparently between the captains."
In terms of his side's efforts, Mathers said they got away to a strong start and were leading 16-6 at half-time. But their opponents made a gutsy comeback.
"Our first-half was really good, really well-controlled," he said.
"The second half we just made a few unforced errors at certain times of the game and we gave Uralla a bit of a boost and bit of encouragement to push on and they hit back well and it went right down to the wire."
Mathers highlighted the strong defence of fullback Tyler Connors and the impact of substitute Connor Sharply.
The Hawks will face Armidale this Saturday and Mathers is hoping his team can pull together an "80 minute game."
"We really need to start putting sides away, we had an opportunity on the weekend to go on with it but we kept making silly mistakes at times and letting teams back in," he said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.