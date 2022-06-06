From start to finish, the Inverell Highlanders controlled their fixture against the Scone Brumbies and it showed on the scoreboard.
Scone posted a penalty goal early in the match but after that it was all the Highlanders.
From Scott Houston's opening five pointer less than five minutes in through to Tom Bucknell finishing the scoring five minutes from full-time, the Highlanders couldn't be stopped.
They finished with nine tries and held their opponents try-less to win 59-3.
Despite the big scoreline and their strong defence, coach Ariki Wineti said they could have posted even more points.
"It was a game we were expected to win with Scone sitting on the bottom of the table and we put a solid performance running in nine tries," he said.
"What was disappointing was the fact we didn't put more points on them.
"And the fact we had to play uncontested scrums as they had no front row players with enough experience to scrum.
"I feel this went against as we are really trying to develop our scrum."
But Wineti was rapt with their defence - Scone's only points came through a penalty goal.
Halfback Siaki Pulu Maea was also welcomed back into the side after a long stint on the sidelines and Wineti praised the efforts of one of his outside backs.
"Winger Tom Scotton was a standout he was involved in everything and scored a great individual try," he said.
"It was good for us to have halfback Siaki Pulu Maea back in the side after missing most of last year with a knee injury he showed his class scoring a try from a great team movement and his general passing and his kicking was outstanding."
The competition takes a general bye this Saturday with the NSW Country Rugby Union Championships to be held in Tamworth.
Inverell have three players - Seru Momo, Tom Bucknell and Harry King - lining up for Central North.
Winetti was also pleased to hold on to the Kookaburra Challenge Cup after snaring it from Gunnedah two weeks ago.
They will have to defend it against Quirindi following the Country Championships.
The next home game is set for July 9 when the Highlanders host the Tamworth Pirates.
It will also be the club's Old Boys' Day and a "big crowd is expected and plenty of club legends are set to attend."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
