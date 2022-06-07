The Inverell Times
New England Police: Arrests made in Inverell, Moree, Boggabilla, Armidale during Strike Force Jackal

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:07am
Byron Street drink-driver one of eight arrested across New England

A man has been arrested in Inverell for drink-driving, just one of eight arrests made across the New England region by police as they target traffic and property-related crime.

