With miserably cold conditions playing numbers were down throughout the last week and results each day reflected the challenging conditions, there were still a number of golfers who turned up to play in the men's and women's stablefords at the weekend.
In the main event for the week, the Inverell Men's Open 4BBB was played on Sunday with local pair Mick Fox and Dave Worgan taking out the event with 45 points in the nett competition.
Tim Murray and Matthew Bull from Armidale were gross winners with a score of 34.
Bundarra pair, Peter Hall and Paul Johnson, were nett runners-up, one behind the winners, while Uralla players Josh Clark and Robbie Porter took the gross runner-up prize two behind the gross winners.
During the presentation club captain, Matt O'Reilly, thanked the travelling players and locals for their support. He also thanked Arlington GasWeld for their generous sponsorship.
After the June Monthly Mug held last week there have been some big changes in the progressive Hoyt Family Trophy.
Young James Davis has come from behind to hit the lead.
Taking the best five scores from the seven Mugs played, James has a 10 shot lead over Tony Baldwin.
Ben Davis is one shot behind Tony and Adam Paton and John Coote another shot behind Ben.
The Order of Merit has also presented changes in the ladder because of the weighted points for the recent Championships and June Monthly Mug.
Rowan Butler and Matt Mikaere have swapped spots at the top of the table with Rowan now the leader.
Paul Amos, after two very good rounds in the championships, and James Davis, after his equal top score in the June monthly mug, have moved into the top four positions.
In upcoming events, the men will play their Anniversary 4-ball this coming Saturday while the women will play a stableford.
The Club's mixed fourball will be played Saturday week, June 25.
Inverell Junior Golf Club will be holding another junior day on Sunday, June 26.
Details will come shortly but if anyone has questions they should contact Ben Davis.
