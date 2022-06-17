A wanted man has been arrested after he allegedly lead police on a foot chase through the Inverell CBD before jumping into the Macintyre River.
The man was wanted on a number of outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence and property offences.
He will appear before Inverell Local Court on Friday following a police operation executing his capture.
About 2.30pm on Thursday, officers attached to New England Police District were carrying out patrols along Byron Street when they saw a man they knew to be wanted on outstanding warrants.
Police allege the man took off on foot and was chased by police through Farriers Lane and onto Captain Cook Drive before he dived into the Macintyre River.
Shortly after, the man got out of the water and was arrested by police, allegedly without any further trouble.
A backpack he carried was seized, with police locating items they believed to be stolen.
The 35-year-old man was taken to Inverell Police Station and then to Inverell Hospital for treatment for possible hypothermia.
When he was released from the hospital, he was returned to the station where the outstanding arrest warrants were executed.
He was refused bail and will appear in Inverell Local Court on Friday June 17.
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
