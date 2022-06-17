The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after leading police on foot chase through Inverell CBD

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated June 17 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARREST: The 35-year-old's outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence and property offences were executed at the station. Photo: Jacinta Dickins

A wanted man has been arrested after he allegedly lead police on a foot chase through the Inverell CBD before jumping into the Macintyre River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Senior Journalist

Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.