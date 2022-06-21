The Inverell women golfers played a three-ball Irish Team stableford last Wednesday.
Di Shadlow, Helen Tickle and Sandra Williams teamed up to win in a countback with Wendy Alexander, Kerry Nicholson and Judy Ditton.
Both teams finished with 76 points.
Max Uebergang was the winner of Thursday's 12-hole comp with 27 points.
Next best were John Watts and Herb Cox with 24 points.
The final round of the northern section of the New England Ladies' Pennants was played at Inverell on Thursday between Inverell and Glen Innes.
Conditions were beautiful for the round and Glen Innes were victors on the day.
Helen Lockwood was the winner of Friday's stableford with 35 points.
Bronwyn Thorley, 33, and Helen Tickle, 32, were next best.
The men played their Anniversary Cup four-ball on Saturday in conjunction with a stableford.
Dave Schofield and Andrew Iskov combined to score 42 points and take the Cup in a countback with Adrian King and Mick Fox.
Three pairs finished one point behind the winners.
In the single stableford Mick Fox finished with 41 points, five points clear of Tim Moses and Ben Butler.
Tony Driscoll was next best with 35 points and then five players with 34.
Sandy Cook was best for the women's stableford with 34 points.
She was followed by Naomi Marshall with 33.
There was a good roll up for Sunday's medley stableford with an extra four players coming from Guyra.
Ben Davis, with 34 points, was the winner in a three-way countback with James Davis and Peter Schofield.
Cody Woodward was next best with 32.
Kevin Campbell was the winner of Tuesday's vets comp with 34 points.
Richard Cracknell was runner-up and Jim Shadlow, Rowan Butler and Larry Finney won balls.
Rowan Butler continued his good form to win consecutive monthly mugs for May and June.
His three-round total for the first three games in June was 103.
Coming up this weekend is the Mixed Fourball Championships.
This will be played on Saturday in conjunction with single stablefords for men and women.
A medley stableford will be played on Sunday and on the same day there will be an Inverell Junior Comp sponsored by Tait Hino.
Players, including novice golfers, from age 5 to 16 are welcome. Equipment will be supplied for the 8:30 start. Contact the clubhouse (67221574) or Ben Davis (0429 873 642) to nominate.
