Rifle club weekly results

Hunter Class shooter Peter Stunt had a great day out on Saturday shooting from the 900 yard mound to shoot an awesome double possible to take out this weeks "Top Cock" Trophy - Great shooting Pete !! Congratulations !!
Peter Tollis and Alistair Williams in Target Rifle were the only other competitors to shoot possibles on the day with a tricky mirage and south - westerly windy blowing. Great shooting guys !!
Advertisement
Results for the day:
Target Rifle - Pete Tollis took out the Button, the Off Rifle Trophy and the Handicap Trophy went to Alistair Williams. Off Rifle scores: Alistair Williams 47.4, 50.4 = 97.10. Peter Tollis 50.4, 45.4 = 95.8.
F- Standard - Byron La Fontaine took out the Off Rifle and the Handicap Trophy. Off Rifle Scores: Byron La Fontaine 58.2, 57.2 = 115.4. Dave Pischke 54.0, 53.2 = 107.2. Rene Zwart 51.1, 55.1 = 106.2. Kevin Cumming 47.1, 58.3 = 105.4. TJ Zwart 43.0, 47.2 = 90.2.
F- Open - Greg Carson (Arm) won the Off Rifle, the Handicap Trophy went to Flory Zabaks. Off Rifle Scores: Greg Carson 58.2, 55.3 = 113.5. Gary Emerson 58.4, 54.1 = 112.5. Flory Zabaks 58.3, 49.0 = 107.3. Michael Wade 51.1, 46.0 = 97.1.
Hunter Class - Peter Stunt took out the Off Rifle Trophy and the Handicap. Off rifle scores: Peter Stunt 50.6, 50.4 = 100.10. Kev Forrester 48.0, 39.2 = 87.2.
Shooting this week will be on Saturday from the 300 yard mound from 12.30pm.
If anyone would like to try target shooting please contact our friendly members :-)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.