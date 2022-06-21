The Inverell Times

Rifle club weekly results

Updated June 22 2022 - 12:26am, first published June 21 2022 - 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rifle club weekly results

Hunter Class shooter Peter Stunt had a great day out on Saturday shooting from the 900 yard mound to shoot an awesome double possible to take out this weeks "Top Cock" Trophy - Great shooting Pete !! Congratulations !!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.