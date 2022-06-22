The Tingha Tigers ladies have continued their dominance with a 30-nil thumping of the Armidale Rams on Saturday.
The Rams were the last team to hoist the Group 19 league tag trophy but the Tigers again proved they are the team to beat with the drubbing.
Meanwhile, the Tigers men are hoping they can continue momentum and hold on to their top four spot when they hit the road to Walcha this Sunday.
The Tigers finished strong against Armidale to score a nail-biting 40-38 triumph.
Coach Reese Cosgrove said it came down to "a bit of luck."
"We just hung in there and got a bounce of the ball towards us and then was lucky enough to convert for the win," he said.
"It was anyone's game. Both sides have played well in patches and played not so well in other spots. Obviously we were lucky enough at the end to capitalise."
Cosgrove said his side has struggled to finish matches off when they lead early on.
He said it comes down to consistency with his line-ups as well as attitude.
"Blokes are in and out sometimes, just lapses of concentration in certain times of the game," he said.
"Just try and be more consistent for the 80 minutes, that is what we are aiming to be."
The season is now past its mid-way point and the competition is tight.
Four competition points sit between first and last on the seven-team table and it will be a fight to the finish to make finals.
Tingha continue their season this Sunday against Uralla-Walcha who got the better of them the last time they faced off in round four.
"Like the last game we played against them, credit to Walcha-Uralla, they were just too quick, too good," Cosgrove said.
"We might have taken them a little bit lightly through their results in their previous games.
"It was a close game until probably the last 15 to 20 minutes and then our boys switched off and they scored a couple of quick tries and blew the score out.
"They have got a fairly young side which probably helps them with a bit of enthusiasm and speed as well.
"Hopefully we can keep that momentum going from Armidale."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
