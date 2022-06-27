Have you always admired people who can think on their feet and speak well in public?
You know, the people who can strike up a conversation with anyone - and hold it!
It's not a skill all of us are naturally blessed with, but it is one everyone can learn.
And Inverell Toastmasters is offering just that. The organisation focuses on communication and leadership development and is looking for new members now.
Ros Scoble has been a member for more than two decades.
"I became involved in Toastmasters when a work colleague of my husband invited him to a meeting and I said, 'You are not going without me'," she said.
Ros was born in Sydney but spent most of her formative years in rural NSW until her parents decided there were more advantages for their children in Sydney.
She gained a scholarship to Bathurst Teachers' College and has lived west of the great divide ever since.
"I met my husband while in Bathurst, we lived in Blayney for approximately 20 years and then moved to Inverell."
Ros said Toastmasters had given her the opportunity to be a better version of herself.
"I have always admired people who can think on their feet and speak well in public. I think this started when I was a child and used to listen to the radio," she said.
"I have this strong belief that people who are articulate are happier. They are better family members, employees or employers and are better community members.
"They can share their ideals and ideas, encourage friends and be a more confident role model."
Ros said joining Toastmasters not just about making speeches.
"There is so much more.
"There is speech making, but you learn how to put it together, to use better vocabulary, to make it relevant to your audience," she said.
"Everyone's life is full of stories that need to be told."
There are skills, like setting up a zoom meeting, that can be learnt.
"And then of course there are the intangibles like enjoyment, networking and a sense of satisfaction, that can be gained," Ros said.
"The best thing about being involved in Toastmasters is having fun and sharing laughter with like-minded people.
"The most challenging is deciding to go in one or more contests and then going through with your decision."
Nothing is mandatory in Toastmasters, you only do what you want to.
"Some members choose to only do the communication aspect but others also choose the leadership aspect.
"There is incredible opportunity and choice for training to be a leader. There are opportunities to be on the club executive or to be an area or district director. Just think what leadership training can do for your workplace situation," Ros said.
"Being involved in Toastmasters does require commitment and being prepared for what you are set down to do on your meeting agenda. You always need to remember that others are depending on you," she said.
Anyone can join Toastmasters and there are three clubs that can be accessed in Inverell. These include Inverell Breakfast Toastmasters, Sapphire Toastmasters Club and Trainers On Track.
For more information email ros.scoble44@gmail.com.
